Matthew Wright shows Phoenix some love, but rules out return to PBA

ANTIPOLO – A familiar face cheered for and supported the Phoenix Fuel Masters from ringside during its PBA Commissioner’s Cup game against Rain or Shine on Saturday.

Matthew Wright, once acknowledged as the face of the franchise, was a surprise visitor at the Ynares Center and watched behind the Fuel Masters’ bench as his former team fashioned out a 99-98 cliffhanger for its second win in three outings.

Wright is on a break from the Japan B.League where he currently plays for the Kyoto Hannaryz. He arrived in the country last week, but is set to return to Japan on Sunday.

But before going back to the Land of the Rising Sun, he made sure to watch at least a game of his team that has been his only home in six PBA seasons.

“It’s good to see all of my teammates, guys who I went to battle with for six years,” said the 32-year-old Wright. “I wanted to catch at least one game.”

Wright as Phoenix top gun

A two-time All-Star and two-time member of the Mythical Second Team, Wright was the top gun of Phoenix from the time the team picked him in the 2016 Gilas special draft.

Of the current Fuel Masters, he played alongside Jason Perkins, RJ Jazul, RR Garcia, Larry Muyang, Javee Mocon, Chris Lalata, Simon Camacho, Sean Manganti, and Tyler Tio, who he said is slowly becoming the face of the Phoenix franchise.

“I saw the potential in him when he was a rookie and I was in my last several conferences,” said Wright.

At the same time, he was happy to see the Fuel Masters added promising talent to their roster such as rookies Ken Tuffin and Ricci Rivero, and having Jamike Jarin now as head after previously serving as deputy to Topex Robinson during Wright’s time with the team.

“I think the organization is doing everything to become successful and competitive,” he added.

Wright decided to renew his contract with Kyoto prior to the new B.League season.

But he plans to stay in the country by the end of the season, and spent the rest of the break here.

That doesn’t mean though, he’s ready for a PBA comeback as he looks forward to staying in Japan for a few more years.

“I’m looking to play there (B.League) as long as I can,” said the Fil-Canadian guard.

