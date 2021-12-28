COLUMN: Matthew Wright says multiple overseas offers 'very humbling'

CHICAGO - As it turned out, "other countries" and not just the Japan B. League are seriously interested in acquiring the services of one of the PBA's most talented and popular stars.

Matthew Wright told me so in a lengthy telephone interview last night.

But the face of the Super LPG franchise would rather just talk about the contract he is currently playing for.

"It's not relevant to speculate on the future because it's not here yet," he told SPIN.ph. "My focus is to continue to work hard, wake up tomorrow, and practice with Phoenix."

Wright did, however, admit that these offers are "exciting" and "very humbling," a testament that hard work and sacrifices - those long hours in the gym and the times when he felt he was "underpaid" - do pay off.

The spotlight on him was not this bright initially, but after his stint with Gilas Pilipinas in the Under-18 campaign was reviewed, the Canadian-born juggernaut "fit into a loophole" and was deemed eligible as an Asian import.

On top of his eligibility, Matthew has refined his game in a way that international leagues are paying attention to.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder is a Devin Booker-type of a wing player. He has a quick first step, a buttery stroke that has allowed him to weaponize his catch-and-shoot skills.

And when it comes to getting to his spots, he can be wonderfully slick, subtle.

A tireless workhorse and a solid defender, the 30-year old Wright is what scouts allude to as "a complete package and a two-way threat that can sow mayhem on both ends of the floor."

And that is why crazy rich moolah is thrown at him.

But money was never the motive.

"I LOVE THIS GAME SO MUCH I'LL PAY TO PLAY IT," HE CONFESSED.

By the same token, he welcomes the opportunity to make bank and views those rumored top-dollar contract offers from overseas as earned incentives.

He sees it also, in many ways, a self-satisfying achievement.

Wright comes from modest beginnings. He grew up in a small apartment in Toronto with his Lola and his mother, Ofelia Agustin, a strong-willed IIlocano who sponsored a few relatives in Tarlac to come to Canada and help raise young Matthew.

They weren't awash with cash, and yet here he is now, on the precipice of making the kind of wealth that will help secure the financial future of his loved ones, most importantly his fiance Gabriela Moscoso and their two children, Preston and Roman.

When asked what he'll do when his contract with Phoenix expires in August 2022, Wright was non-committal.

"I'll cross the bridge when I get there."

Matthew Wright with his young family.

With the serious stuff out of the way, I asked him if we could warm up the interview with some light stuff. He indulged and proved to be quite a revelation.

After a long day's work of practice or games, Matthew would be so tired to go out and he just chills at his house in Pasig.

A history major, he is prone to stream historical documentaries about countries and religion. And, of course. some classic Bulls games.

HE SWAYS TO THE MUSIC OF KANYE, DRAKE, AND ALL THINGS RHYTHM AND BLUES.

Jamaican cuisine is his favorite. He cooks some at home, albeit "not that good," he says with a self-deprecating laugh." A plate of "papaitan" with beer is a guilty pleasure.

Matthew has mad respect for Paul Lee, who despite being "not tall and athletic" has excelled through guile, craftiness. smarts, and a whole lot of "angas."

He calls Calvin Oftana a gifted player who "grabs my attention" while Jayson Castro is the only one he refers to as "kuya," a special reverence he bestows to no other PBA player.

As for coaches other than Topex Robinson of Phoenix, Matthew speaks highly of Tim Cone, Norman Black, and Chito Victolero.

"Coach Chito makes guys work hard on defense and "that's not easy to do," he emphasized.

Also not easy to do is deciding whether to stay in the PBA or migrate to the B.League where a pile of money will be waiting for him. .

I say he is going to Japan.

Call that a hunch.

