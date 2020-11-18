Matthew Wright injury deals early blow to Phoenix playoff hopes

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY - Matthew Wright went down with a sprained ankle early in Game 1 of Phoenix's PBA Philippine Cup semifinals encounter with TnT Tropang Giga on Wednesday.

Wright accidentally stepped on the foot of Troy Rosario after going for a basket in the first quarter of the match at the Angeles University Foundation gym and limped out of the court.

The 29-year-old gunner, who leads the statistical standings at the end of the eliminations, watched the rest of the game behind the Phoenix bench despite efforts by team physical therapist to retape the injured ankle.

Wright just saw action for six minutes and only had two points and a single assist when he suffered the injury.

Despite Wright's absence and Calvin Abueva's foul trouble, the Fuel Masters gave TNT all it could handle before surrendering a 95-92 defeat.

At posting time, it is not yet clear how severe the ankle sprain is, although Wright walked out of the court on his own after the final buzzer.