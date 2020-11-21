Wright defying docs' advice, vows to play through pain the rest of season

MATTHEW Wright will play through the pain on his sprained right ankle for as long as Phoenix Super LPG is in the hunt for the PBA Philippine Cup title.

Head coach Topex Robinson said Wright has insisted to play on despite cautions from team doctors about his injury which he sustained when he rolled his ankle in the first quarter of Game One on Wednesday.

Robinson didn’t reveal details when asked about the extend of Wright’s injury, but it has become irrelevant since Wright intends to play in every Phoenix game this conference.

“At this point, Matt doesn’t care about his injury. Sabi niya, ‘yung injury niya can take care of itself after the bubble,” said Wright. “He’s not going to offer any excuses. If I call his number, he’s going to be ready.”

“As much as our doctors are stopping him from playing, he said I’m not going to let this opportunity pass me by. He is committed to that, whatever happens,” he said.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Wright indeed played for Phoenix but in limited action after logging two points in Phoenix’s win over TNT in Game Two. He remained effective though as he dished out three assists in the match, which exactly what Phoenix needs on him.

“It doesn’t have to be on the court playing literally but being on the bench, being read, and provide his support. I think ‘yun ang mas importanteng nagagawa niya,” he said.

