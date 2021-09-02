Clutch Wright basket caps rise of Phoenix against Rain or Shine

MATTHEW Wright made his only field goal of the game in the final 2.6 seconds, completing an epic Phoenix Super LPG comeback against Rain or Shine, 78-77, on Thursday in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym.

Struggling all game long, Wright finally found the mark on his 15th attempt - a turnaround jumper inside the lane with the clock running down that capped the Fuel Masters' comeback from a 15-point deficit in the game's final six minutes.

Phoenix also dodged a bullet in the game's final play, after Wright was forced to foul Beau Belga with 1.7 seconds left and send the Rain or Shine center to the line for the potential game-tying free throws.

Belga made his first free throw but missed the second and Jake Pascual collared the board as time expired, allowing the Fuel Masters to escape with what was only their second win in seven matches.

Though he only finished with four points, Wright also found other ways to contribute, grabbing 12 rebounds and issuing five assists to help Phoenix overcome a 74-59 deficit in the final six minutes.

“We just have to give credit to these guys,” said Phoenix coach Topex Robinson. “I didn’t call any timeouts in the fourth because we just want to let them play. They just found ways. This team is about not giving up, keep finding ways to win. The guys stuck together until the final buzzer.”

RR Garcia and Jason Perkins had a team-high 18 points each, and sparked the great comeback with key shots in the endgame.

Perkins hit a corner jumper that was followed by a three-pointer by Garcia with 1:11 left in the fourth that tied the game at 74. Phoenix then tasted its first-ever lead of the game when Garcia connected on a corner jumper.

Gabe Norwood tied the game with a jumper of his own, but he couldn’t contain Wright in what turned out to be the game-winning shot.

Chris Banchero had 14 points and five steals for the Fuel Masters, who used Vic Manuel sparingly in the game. Perkins also had 12 rebounds.

Javee Mocon had 17 points and 12 rebounds, rookie Santi Santillan added eight points and 11 boards, while Belga added 17 for Rain or Shine, which dropped to 4-3.

Rain or Shine missed the services of Rey Nambatac for majority of the match due to an ankle injury. James Yap played for the first time this conference but went scoreless.

The scores:

Phoenix Super LPG 78 – Perkins 18, Garcia 18, Banchero 14, Melecio 6, Pascual 5, Jazul 5, Muyang 4, Wright 4, Demusis 3, Manuel 1, Calisaan 0, Napoles 0, Chua 0, Rios 0.

Rain or Shine 77 – Mocon 17, Belga 17, Torres 12, Santillan 8, Wong 6, Johnson 5, Guinto 4, Norwood 3, Asistio 3, Caracut 2, Nambatac 0, Tolentino 0, Ponferada 0, Yap 0.

Quarters: 15-24; 35-43; 55-67; 78-77.

