Matthew Wright certain Phoenix will come out an even better team after bubble season

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – For Matthew Wright, it’s just the start of what this underdog Phoenix team could achieve as a unit.

Although disappointed with the way the Fuel Masters will exit the PBA bubble, the 29-year-old gunner sees a bright future for the franchise given what it accomplished in the Philippine Cup even in the face of adversities.

“I promised you this won’t be our last, and we’re gonna be ready for the next time,” said Wright shortly after the TnT Tropang Giga ended their season with a 91-81 win in their win-or-go home Game Five at the Angeles University Foundation gym on Friday night.

Wright had a quiet 13 points for Phoenix on 5-of-19 shooting from the field as the Tropang Giga put the clamps on him by trying to double team him once he gets the ball or assigning Simon Enciso or veteran Ryan Reyes on single coverage.

PHOTO: PBA Images

“They just really made a good adjustment in the end. Give credit to the coaching staff,” said The Fil-Canadian wingman .

Then again, the experience should only make the Fuel Masters an even better team.

“We’re gonna be here for a long time, so I take solace in that, knowing this is just the beginning for us,” said Wright.

