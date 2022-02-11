Matt Salem leaves Terrafirma for Platinum Karaoke in PBA 3x3

MATT Salem is making the move from Terrafirma to Platinum Karaoke ahead of the second conference of the PBA 3x3 season.
The sweet-shooting guard from National University will try to help change the fortunes of the Platinum franchise once the half-court league returns on Feb. 19.
Salem finished fifth in scoring in the first conference after dropping a total of 215 points, including a leg-high 32 points in the five games he played in the Grand Finals.
His scoring outbursts were key in steering Terrafirma 3x3 to a pair of third-place finishes, as well as placing fourth in the Grand Finals.
Salem will replace Karl Dehesa, who has since left for the United States.
Platinum is determined to put up a better showing in the second conference as the pre-tournament favorites failed to nab a single crown, with its closest being runner-up finishes in the second leg and the Grand Finals.
The team has retained its key players led by Chris de Chavez, Ryan Monteclaro, JR Alabanza, and Yutien Andrada.
