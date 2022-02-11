Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Feb 11
    PBA

    Matt Salem leaves Terrafirma for Platinum Karaoke in PBA 3x3

    by randolph b. leongson
    4 hours ago
    Matt Salem Terrafirma 3x3
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    MATT Salem is making the move from Terrafirma to Platinum Karaoke ahead of the second conference of the PBA 3x3 season.

    The sweet-shooting guard from National University will try to help change the fortunes of the Platinum franchise once the half-court league returns on Feb. 19.

    Salem finished fifth in scoring in the first conference after dropping a total of 215 points, including a leg-high 32 points in the five games he played in the Grand Finals.

    His scoring outbursts were key in steering Terrafirma 3x3 to a pair of third-place finishes, as well as placing fourth in the Grand Finals.

    Salem will replace Karl Dehesa, who has since left for the United States.

    Platinum is determined to put up a better showing in the second conference as the pre-tournament favorites failed to nab a single crown, with its closest being runner-up finishes in the second leg and the Grand Finals.

    Continue reading below ↓

    The team has retained its key players led by Chris de Chavez, Ryan Monteclaro, JR Alabanza, and Yutien Andrada.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again