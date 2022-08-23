Matt Rosser glad to reconnect with Jordan Clarkson in PBA Finals

MANY were surprised to see NBA star Jordan Clarkson stood up from his seat at the Smart Araneta Coliseum then approach and embrace TNT guard Matt Rosser at halftime of Game 1 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals on Sunday.

It turned out the two developed a bond the first time they met at the 2015 Jones Cup.

Clarkson didn’t suit up for a Philippine men’s team coached by Tab Baldwin back then, but did join Gilas in practice in the buildup for the Jones Cup before flying to Taipei to watch a few of the Filipinos’ games.

“We kind of kept in touch after the time we spent together in the Jones Cup,” recalled Rosser of his friendship with the Utah Jazz guard and former NBA Sixth Man of the Year. “It’s just nice seeing him again in person after a long time.”

Continue reading below ↓

Clarkson, 30, watched the opener of the title series between the Tropang Giga and the Beermen during a break in training as Gilas prepares for its campaign in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Watch Now

Accompanied by a small entourage, the Fil-Am guard had a ringside view of the action after arriving at the Big Dome late in the second quarter.

Continue reading below ↓

At the break, he hooked up with some of the people he knew from his previous stint with Gilas and those he’s familiar with back in the US.

But obviously, Rosser stood out as Clarkson personally went over to him during the halftime break.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“He’s just a good vibe, he’s a good person who supports Philippine basketball,” said Rosser, whose friendship with JC began shortly after the latter's rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers. “It’s good to see somebody from that stage (NBA) come out and support our league.

“We just kind of grow quick and it’s just a good vibe with him,” the TNT guard added.

Given another shot of donning the national colors, Ganuelas-Rosser said he’s more than willing to give his time and effort especially now that Clarkson is part of the national team program.

“If ever, I’m always ready when my time is called,” he said. “If that is something the coaching staff sees, I’m always ready. I’d never turn it down.”

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.