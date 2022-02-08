NLEX signs Matt Nieto to three-year contract

WITH Mike Nieto locked up at Rain or Shine, can twin brother Matt Nieto be far behind?

The former Gilas draftee inked a three-year pact with NLEX on Tuesday night.

Matt Nieto NLEX contract

Coach Yeng Guiao announced the signing of the rookie guard out of Ateneo, who was tabbed by the Road Warriors as the no. 3 pick in the 2019 PBA special draft.

"We signed him for three years," said Guiao, also the Road Warriors' basketball operations manager, on the official NLEX website.

Joining Guiao and Nieto during the contract were Matt's parents, including father Jet, a former Ateneo Blue Eagle, NLEX president and CEO Rod Franco, who's also the team governor, and NLEX Corporation assistant vice president Ronald Dulatre.

Nieto's signing with the Road Warriors came just a few days after brother Mike also hooked up with Rain or Shine, which signed him to a two-year deal as its no. 5 pick in the same special draft three years ago.

"From what I saw from the player three years ago to the player I've seen just recently, I think he has become even better and more matured," said Guiao of the incoming rookie.

Nieto joins a stacked up NLEX backcourt rotation currently being manned by Kevin Alas, Jericho Cruz, Philip Paniamogan, and recently added Kris Rosales.

