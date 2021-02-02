Ganuelas-Rosser says 'no love lost' for SMB after trade to Terrafirma

MATT Ganuelas-Rosser looks forward to a new chapter of his PBA career as a member of the Terrafirma franchise.

Hours after the blockbuster trade sending CJ Perez to San Miguel for Russel Escoto, Gelo Alolino, Ganuelas-Rosser and two first-round picks was made official, the Fil-Am guard thanked the Beermen for his three seasons with the organization.

Although he's moving out of the franchise that got him four out of the five PBA titles of his career, the 30-year-old swingman said he remains thrilled with his upcoming stint with Terrafirma.

“Grateful for it all. I appreciate all my teammates, coaches, support staff, and Management at San Miguel. Will cherish the memories I made on and off the court. To the San Miguel Fans, thank you,” said Ganuelas-Rosser.

Ganuelas-Rosser is expected to have an increased role with Terrafirma following the transfer. He had limited minutes with the Beermen in 2019 where he averaged only 1.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 44 games.

He was not part of last year’s bubble campaign of the Beermen.

“No love lost. I’m excited for what the future holds. Time to work,” he added.