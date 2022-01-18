Master Sardines newest team to join growing PBA 3x3

A 14th team in Master Sardines is set to join the second conference of the PBA 3x3.

Commissioner Willie Marcial bared Master Sardines will be the new member ballclub of the league’s standalone meet, while adding another firm likewise expressed its intention to come on board though nothing is definite yet about it.

“Master Sardines is joining us, and there’s another one na gusto rin sumali,” said Marcial in the virtual Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

The interest in the league’s newest half-court game according to Marcial had something to do with the success of the six-leg, maiden conference topped by Limitless App last December.

“Overall, ang ganda ng impact ng 3x3. One, napasaya natin ang mga fans. OK sa mga (Board) Governors. OK sa TV, ang ganda ng rating natin, and OK din sa mga sponsors,” said the commissioner.

The second conference was supposed to kick off last Jan. 8, but was affected by the indefinite postponement of games of the season-ending Governors Cup.

Marcial, though, said once the season resumes, the 3x3 will start two weeks right away after the resumption.

