Master Sardines commits to join maiden PBA 3x3 league

MASTER Sardines is the latest team to join PBA 3x3 as it seeks to continue its success in the halfcourt game.

"Universal Canning, Inc., makers of Master Sardines, is excited to be part of the PBA 3x3 and is looking forward to duplicating our success," said team manager Alvin Munio.

Master Sardines follows the Zamboanga Valientes, who also committed to play in the inaugural season of the 3x3 league on Friday.

The Zamboanga-based company is no stranger to achieving success in the 3x3 game.

Zamboanga-Family's Brand Sardines, bannered by Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Santi Santillan, and Troy Rike, ruled the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup last November in Calamba.

It also fielded Bacolod Master Sardines in the competition, led by Anton Asistio, Choi Ignacio, Alfred Batino, and Robin Rono. That team finished at fifth place.

The company has also been active in the amateur leagues, parading two teams in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

