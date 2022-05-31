Caguioa out for PH Cup, but still welcome to play - or coach, says Chua

MARK Caguioa will not be seeing action for Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup, team governor Alfrancis Chua said recently.

What's the status of Mark Caguioa?

Chua said Caguioa will leave the country this coming week to attend to some important matters, but added he is welcome to come back anytime in any capacity with the team – whether as a player or even an assistant coach.

“Si Mark Caguioa, wala muna siya sa roster. He needs to fix something,” said Chua. “Alam mo naman si Mark, napakabait na tao ‘yan. Kasi anytime na gusto niya bumalik to play or to be a coaching staff, winewelcome namin siya.”

The 42-year-old Caguioa is noticeably absent in the official opening day rosters of the team, fueling speculations about his future.

Caguioa has yet to play since November 20, 2020 in a match against Meralco, but the former PBA MVP has made his presence felt on the sidelines with Ginebra particularly during the recent Governors’ Cup finals against the Bolts.

Continue reading below ↓

“Kung kailangan niya gusto, kung anong oras niya gusto, kung anong buwan, kung anong taon, very welcome siya sa Ginebra anytime,” said Caguioa.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But for now, Caguioa will not be in uniform this coming conference.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“For sure, this conference, hindi muna. Aalis siya I think Wednesday or Thursday. May aayusin lang. Nakita niyo, wala siya sa roster pero nasa likod siya tumutulong dahil mahal na mahal niya ang Ginebra,” said Chua.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.