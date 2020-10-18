Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Oct 19
    PBA

    Mark Caguioa makes history by playing in 18th season with Ginebra

    by Gerry Ramos
    4 hours ago
    PHOTO: Mark Caguioa's IG Page

    ANGELES CITY - Mark Caguioa made history in his first game in the PBA bubble.

    The former league MVP is now officially in his 18th season with the Barangay Ginebra franchise, making him the player with the longesf tenure in a single team.

    By playing for 6 minutes and 35 points in Ginebra's game against Meralco, Caguioa broke the previous record of 17 seasons spent with the same team jointly held by Alvin Patrimonio (Purefoods) and Harvey Carey (TnT).

    "He's such a joy to be around," said coach Tim Cone, paying tribute to his most veteran player.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    "His teammates love him. He doesn't demand anything. With his past history and who he is, he could really demand. But he doesnt," added the Ginebra coach. "He's such a really good guy. So its great to see him. It's great to have him on the team. He has a real strong leadership presence on our team."

    Cone said he wasn't aware of the feat achieved by Ginebra's third overall pick in the 2001 rookie draft until after the Kings' 105-91 victory over theBolts Sunday night for a share of the Philippine Cup lead.

    Caguioa entered the game midway through the final quarter and finished with two points and two rebounds.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      In his 18 seasons in the league, the 40-year-old Caguioa amassed a total of 10,073 points, no. 15th in the league's all-time scoring list.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Mark Caguioa's IG Page

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again