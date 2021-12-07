After Philippine Cup absence, Mark Caguioa back in Ginebra lineup

MARK Caguioa is in the opening day roster of Barangay Ginebra for the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup.

Caguioa is part of the active roster, according to the lineups released by the PBA. That sets the former MVP for his 19th season in the league.

The 42-year-old Caguioa was on the injured/reserve list during the Philippine Cup.

The last time Caguioa played was in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup during Game Two of the semifinal series against Meralco in the Clark bubble on Nov. 20. Caguioa only saw action in three games that conference.

Mark Caguioa rejoins Ginebra.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Caguioa is joined in the line-up by Jared Dillinger, Kent Salado, LA Tenorio, Scottie Thompson, Arvin Tolentino, Stanley Pringle, Prince Caperal, Brian Enriquez, Jeff Chan, Raymond Aguilar, Japeth Aguilar, Sidney Onwubere, Christian Standhardinger, and MJ Ayaay.

Justin Brownlee is Ginebra’s import once again as he returns for the team’s title-retention bid.

Joe Devance was placed on the injured/reserve list.

