Mark Caguioa set for farewell season with Barangay Ginebra

MARK Caguioa on Monday announced he will return for another year with Barangay Ginebra in the PBA.

The 40-year-old Caguioa made the announcement during Monday's victory party for the fans at the Metro Tent at Metrowalk in Pasig City.

The 40-year-old Caguioa said he made the decision to return after speaking with San Miguel sports director Alfrancis Chua.

“Coach Al pulled me aside and sinabi niya na he (Chua) is going to give me one more year. I want to thank coach Al for giving me one more year,” said Caguioa.

A third-overall pick in the 2001 draft, Caguioa won his lone PBA MVP in 2012 while also taking eight crowns with the Gin Kings including the last won, the 2019 Governors' Cup.

Caguioa also became the face of the franchise throughout his career, after Robert Jaworski, who embodied the Never Say Die spirit the team became known for, retired from basketball.

Although he has been playing limited action for the Gin Kings as of late, Caguioa continues to receive a rousing ovation from Ginebra’s legions of fans on the court.

Monday was no different.

The team held a victory party for its fans in celebration of its Governors’ Cup crown where Caguioa remained one of the most sought-after players from their fans.

During the program, Caguioa asked the fans if he should play one more year and the response was a resounding yes.

Caguioa said it’s been the extra effort of the players that led Ginebra to another crown after defeating Meralco in five games of the recent Governors’ Cup finals.

“These guys, hindi niyo nakikita kung anong nangyayari. These guys work so hard. Like LA, magwoworkout pa yan even though naglaro na siya ng 40, 50 minutes. Then, you see Japeth working out and I have to tell the guys na stop working hard so hard baka ma-injure kayo. But they’re doing it the whole conference with Justin shooting around after practice,” said Caguioa.