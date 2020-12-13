Mark Caguioa hoping to play 20th season but ‘it’s really up to management’

THE target is two decades of playing in the PBA. And that could come next season for Mark Caguioa.

The 2012 league MVP is ready for another tour of duty with the only franchise he played for in his entire pro career in what could be the final year of what he envisioned as an ‘achievement unlocked’ thing.

Then again, Caguioa doesn’t want to get ahead of what management plans for him and the entire Kings for their Season 46 campaign.

“Like I said, my target is 20 years,” said the veteran guard as he pondered the future shortly after Barangay Ginebra claimed a historic Philippine Cup championship played under a first ever bubble set-up in the history of the league.

“(But) it’s really up to management. If I need to hang it up, (then so be it),” added Caguioa. “I would still love to play, but di ko rin masasabi. I’m ready for it.”

Caguioa, who turned 41 while inside the bubble, won his ninth league title following the Kings’ conquest of the TnT Tropang Giga. The All-Filipino crown was the first in 13 years for the franchise since 2007, of which ‘Mark ‘The Spark,’ was the only remaining member of the champion squad.

The feeling was just the same as it was back then, he said.

“After 13 years, yung feeling ko, although di ako naglalaro, pero yung feeling ko na nag-champion kami ng All-Filipino parang pareho rin, same feeling like yung naglalaro ako,” said one of the 40 Greatest Players in league annals.

As the most veteran in the team, Caguiao has been the glue that bonds the Kings together, somebody who coach Tim Cone acknowledges as a great locker room influence, so much so that he made it known he wanted the Glendale Community College alum back with the franchise by next year shortly after it wrapped up championship No. 13.

Caguioa would love that too, but always felt a tinge in his heart knowing that the curtain is slowly closing down on a storied career highlighted by three Mythical First Team, three Best Player of the Conference, two Mythical Second Team, three scoring titles, a Rookie of the Year, 13 All-Star appearances, and membership in the 10,000-point club.

He said he’s going to miss a lot of things once his playing days are over, most especially the legion of Barangay Ginebra fans.

“The fans are really the ones who keep me going. Like I said, I get sad, I really, really get sad just thinking about that day (retirement), not being with my teammates, the fans,” Caguioa stressed.

Who would not, especially for someone who spent half of his life being part of the most popular ballclub not only in the PBA, but in the entire country.

“Dito na ako lumaki. I just turned 21 years old nung nandito ako sa Ginebra. Right now, I’m 41 years old. So kalahati ng buhay ko dito sa Ginebra. It’s (really) so hard, man,” he said.

The franchise has become so dear to him, Caguioa doesn’t mind anymore the bashing he usually gets on social media about him just sitting on the bench the whole time and gulping on his favorite energy drink.

“Maski tawagin nila akong Gatorade. Hey, I got the best seat in the house,” he said.