Mark Caguioa embraces Ginebra bench role with funny post

BARANGAY Ginebra cager Mark Caguioa found humor in him not playing in Tuesday night’s PBA Philippine Cup match against Alaska.

In an Instagram post, Caguioa said he was glad that Ginebra escaped with the victory against Alaska where the Gin Kings emerged victorious, 87-81, thanks to the heroics of Stanley Pringle.

Aside from congratulating his teammates for the win, Caguioa poked fun at his DNP in the game against Alaska.

“My stats for tonight is two wafer biscuit and a Gatorade,” wrote Caguioa, while showing off a bottle of the popular sports drink.

The 2012 MVP is playing in his 18th season in the PBA for Ginebra, the longest ever in the league under just one team.

