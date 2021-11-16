Marion Magat reunites with coach Yeng and Road Warriors

MARION Magat’s reunion with coach Yeng Guiao and NLEX was formalized on Tuesday when the PBA approved the trade of the underrated big man from Blackwater.

In re-acquiring the 6-foot-7 Magat, along with a 2023 second round pick (49th season), the Road Warriors released the duo of Mike Ayonayon and Will McAloney to the Bossing.

Magat had a brief but meaningful stay with NLEX in 2019 when he was plucked out by Guiao from the free agent list upon release from Alaska.

In 12 games with the franchise, Magat averaged 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds.

He was later dealt to TnT in a three-way trade that landed NLEX guard Jericho Cruz.

NLEX boosts its frontcourt with the acquisition of Marion Magat from Blackwater, sending Mike Ayonayon and WIll McAloney to the Bossing.

PHOTO: Spin.ph / PBA Images

Magat only played for two conferences with the Tropang Giga before seeing himself being included in the trade package centering on big man Poy Erram in a three-way deal involving TnT, NLEX, and Blackwater.

He played the last two Philippine Cups with the Bossing under coach Nash Racela.

Ayonayon and McAloney meanwhile, will be added to the offseason acquisitions of the Bossing, who earlier landed Rashawn McCarthy, Jvee Casio, and Barkley Ebona through trades, while signing Val Chauca from the Barangay Ginebra 3x3 team and free agent Jong Baloria.

