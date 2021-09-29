Aljon Mariano injury compounds Ginebra woes

ALJON Mariano going down with an injury compounded Barangay Ginebra’s woes as it exited the PBA Philippine Cup bubble on Wednesday.

Already without starters Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson, Ginebra also lost Mariano late in the first half of its quarterfinals game with TnT after hurting his right leg in a collision with veteran guard Ryan Reyes.

The 29-year-old wingman had to be carried out of the playing court of the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym by teammates Raymund Aguilar and Arvin Tolentino as he had a hard time walking on his own.

Mariano was never fielded again as the Kings suffered an 84-71 loss and fell at the first playoff hurdle in their title-retention campaign.

He finished with three points in 10 minutes of play.

Mariano injury problems

The former University of Santo Tomas forward underwent procedure prior to the season to remove bone spurs on his foot.

Unfortunately, the operation didn’t go well, forcing Mariano to undergo a second procedure, prompting him to miss the early goings of the all-Filipino conference.

