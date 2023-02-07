Weathers on way out as NorthPort bringing in import replacement

CHICAGO - Winless after four starts, the NorthPort Batang Pier have decided to bring in an import replacement, multiple sources told SPIN.ph.

Marcus Weathers, who is averaging 31.7 points, 10 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, will make his final appearance on Friday when NorthPort faces Ginebra San Miguel at the Mall of Asia.

Weather's replacement was supposed to arrive "today or tomorrow," a source revealed. The identity has yet to be revealed.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Weathers arrived in the Philippines late last year and was supposed to suit up for San Miguel Beer. He ended up being signed by the Batang Pier last January 11.

NorthPort just went through a coaching change when the franchise announced the hiring of Bonnie Tan to replace Pido Jarencio, who has since accepted the job to be the head coach of the UST Tigers in the UAAP.

Now, the team is changing imports.