Marcio Lassiter uses injury layoff to catch up on sleep, readings

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Reading and sleeping.

Those were two of Marcio Lassiter’s recovery therapy after he was sidelined by a right calf muscle strain entering the homestretch of the PBA Philippine Cup eliminations.

Lassiter returned to action in San Miguel’s 81-66 victory over Barangay Ginebra, playing extended minutes to finish with 12 points and help the Beermen arrest a two-game skid.

The Fil-Am forward said he had to play through the injury as San Miguel was in danger of missing out on a twice-to-beat edge in the playoffs.

The five-time reigning champion (6-4) will cap its elimination round assignment on Tuesday seeking a win over also-ran NorthPort.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

And so what does Lassiter usually do in between games and recovery period?

“I’ve been doing a lot of reading, catching up on some readings,” he said.

Lassiter mentioned he reads books about rehab, yoga, Phil Jackson, Steph Curry, and even business books.

“I try to expand a little bit,” he said.

And of course, there’s the luxury of sleeping long hours in the bubble.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“I see everyone is missing their families, but one thing I do enjoy is sleep,” a smiling Lassiter said. “No offense to my kids, they love waking me up early in the morning, but I do enjoy the sleep right now.”

Lassiter said he talked to some players as well, who like him, also enjoy longer hours of sleep this conference.

“You see, I’m not the only one who enjoys more hours of sleep,” he said. “It helps in the recovery too, so I’m thankful for that.”