Marcial urges players to stay vigilant in bubble after 'false positive' case

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial urged everyone inside the bubble to stay vigilant even amidst a false positive case on a referee on Wednesday that drew anxious moments from the league.

In a press conference following the match between Barangay Ginebra and Phoenix Super LPG, Marcial said that the false positive only means that all people inside the PBA bubble should remain careful with their activities while continuing to practice safety protocols even though they are only confined to the Quest Hotel and the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

“Sinabi ko na sa mga players, sa mga staff, referees, at table officials na wake-up call sa atin ito na wag tayo masyadong relax,” said Marcial. “Totoo naman nasa bubble tayo pero ganun pa rin. Kailangan sundin natin ‘yung protocols, mask, shield, alcohol, linis ng katawan, ganun pa rin. Palagay ko, wake-up call sa atin.”

The PBA announced the league’s first positive case on Wednesday afternoon on one of the referees, who were immediately isolated in the New Clark City Athletes’ Village in Capas, Tarlac. The person was asymptomatic and was tested for third time before and upon entry in the bubble, all yielding a negative result.

Hours later, however, the PBA also bared that the referee tested negative in the antigen test in the Athletes’ Village.

Despite the situation, NLEX coach Yeng Guiao said he remains satisfied with the protocols and reitarted the safety of everyone inside the PBA bubble.

“Kailangang mag-ingat. Hindi porket nasa bubble tayo eh medyo relax relax na tayo. Katulad ng pag kumakain tayo, medyo sama-sama. Ngayon, talagang ako na mismo nagpopolice para sa kanila,” said Marcial.

Marcial said he was surprised with the false positive case that occurred in the bubble.

“’Yun nga ang pinagtataka namin kasi bago siya pumasok, dalawang negative na siya tapos after five days, may self isolation. Negative uli siya. Hindi namin alam kung paano siya naging positive kasi lahat ng kasamahan niya doon sa 28, siya lang ang naging positive. 300-plus ang nag-test, lahat negative. Doon kami medyo nagtataka. Kahit ‘yung mga doktor, nagtataka kung paano nangyari ‘yun. Pero nangyari kaya dapat sobrang ingat tayo,” he said.

