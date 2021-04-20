Marcial proposes 20 percent wage cut for PBA players, employees

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial has recommended a 20 percent salary cut on all teams with the season still in shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marcial made the recommendation during Monday’s board meeting, then informed the players and team managers on Tuesday.

Marcial said the salary cut will affect employees but will not include team utilities such as ballboys. The league looks to fully restore employee pay, although cuts are not retroactive, when scrimmages are allowed by the government.

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos