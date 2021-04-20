Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Marcial proposes 20 percent wage cut for PBA players, employees

    by Reuben Terrado
    5 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial has recommended a 20 percent salary cut on all teams with the season still in shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Marcial made the recommendation during Monday’s board meeting, then informed the players and team managers on Tuesday.

    Marcial said the salary cut will affect employees but will not include team utilities such as ballboys. The league looks to fully restore employee pay, although cuts are not retroactive, when scrimmages are allowed by the government.

