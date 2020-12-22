Minus the antics, a 'focused' Abueva played better than ever, says Marcial

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial on Tuesday gave Calvin Abueva high marks on his return to action during the Philippine Cup bubble.

Marcial said he is happy to see the Phoenix Super LPG star play his best basketball after his reinstatement from a 16-month suspension due to his run-in with TNT import Terrence Jones and his inappropriate gesture towards Bobby Ray Parks’ girlfriend in 2019.

Prior to his reinstatement last October, Abueva was allowed by the PBA to join his team in the bubble to be able to train with the Fuel Masters.

“Tuwang-tuwa ako sa ginawa ni Calvin,” he said during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum via video conference. “Makikita mo lahat, nandoon pa rin ‘yung physicality niya pero hindi nang-aasar. At kapag may natutumbang player, kakampi man o hindi, binubuhat niya.”

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Marcial said he saw a focused Abueva during the bubble, and it paid dividends as his performance lifted Phoenix Super LPG to a semifinal appearance in the Philippine Cup.

The PBA commissioner added that he was happy that Abueva's skills on the basketball court were magnified instead of his antics in the past.

“Kung magko-concentrate talaga siya sa game, tingnan mo nagti-triple double, nagte-20 points and above, nagre-rebound, double digit siya. Ang laking bagay,” said Marcial.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The former San Sebastian star forward finished second in the statistical race, making him a candidate for the Best Player of the Conference award and a place in the Special Five, an award in lieu of the Mythical Five.

“Honestly, ang laking tuwa ko kay Calvin. Ang laki ng inimprove niya. Ang galing talaga ni Calvin,” he added.