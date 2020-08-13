Marcial giving PBA's Bundesliga-inspired concept a chance amid NBA bubble talk

WHILE totally not discounting the bubble concept, PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial believes the ‘closed-circuit system’ laid down by the league as part of its health protocols will work as well when team workouts begin.

Marcial said he’s giving the concept a chance especially since it’s almost the same protocol system being used in the Bundesliga.

“Tingnan din nila yung Bundesliga kasi OK din naman yung ginagawa nila,” said the commissioner.

The German football league successfully restarted its season by adopting what it referred to as the ‘semi-quarantine’ concept where players and team personnel will adhere to a strict protocol of home-gym-home routine.

Mandatory regular COVID-19 testing is also being done, while the playing venue, balls, and others are being disinfected routinely.

Games, of course, were played behind closed doors.

If such practice worked with one of the biggest football leagues in the world, Marcial is keeping hopes it can successfully be applied in Asia’s first-ever play-for-pay league.

“OK naman nagdire-diretso yung laro nila. Successful din naman yung Bundesliga,” said the PBA chief.

There were cases of COVID-19 positive among players prior to the restart, but shortly after, games were successfully played, with Bayern Munich winning an eighth successive title at the conclusion of the season last June 27.

Marcial came out to defend the league’s ‘closed circuit system’s in the wake of the success of the NBA’s bubble concept inside the Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

So far, the NBA bubble hasn’t burst as none among the 342 players tested positive of COVID-19 as per the announcement of the last test results on August 5.

Former special adviser to the National Task Force against COVID-19 Dr. Tony Leachon even suggested the PBA to duplicate the same NBA concept if it is to resume its season successfully.

“Since may success factor ang bubble, baka kailangan PBA bubble din kasi meron kang reference model,” said Leachon when he appeared in the Power&Play radio program of former PBA commissioner Noli Eala.

Leachon said the concept will also help curb COVID-19 cases within the league especially with the recent surge in positive cases around the National Capital Region (NCR).

Marcial appreciated the advice of the famed doctor, but still remains confident the closed-circuit system will turn out fine.

He added the NBA bubble is largely hyped since the Philippines is a known basketball country.

“Hindi kasi natin pinakikialamanan (dito) yung football, pero tingnan mo, successful naman yung Bundesliga. Umandar yung liga.”

But there’s no doubt, the NBA is doing a good job in its season restart.

“Maganda talaga yung NBA,” he curtly replied.

