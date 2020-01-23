Marcial fires warning on 'ligang labas' in light of Exciminiano injury

COMMISSIONER Willie Marcial reiterated on Thursday that playing in 'ligang labas' games is not allowed by the league, especially with such provision in black and white in the Uniform Player’s Contract (UPC).

In some cases, Marcial said the PBA allows such practice if it has the approval of the players’ mother ballclubs. But if he has his way, the league chief said he would rather not let these pros engaged in ‘ligang labas.’

“Bawal talaga sa PBA yan at kasama yan sa UPC na pinipirmahan ng mga players,” said Marcial. “Pero minsan hindi talaga maiwasan, kaya ang desisyon namin diyan laging ipagpaalam sa mga mother teams nila.”

The PBA chief stressed the point in light of the misfortune suffered by guard Ping Exciminiano, who went down with a ruptured Achilles tendon when he suited up in a ‘ligang labas’ about three weeks ago.

As it turned out, Exciminiano didn’t have the blessing of mother team Rain or Shine. Even worse, he’s just a few days away from signing a fresh, two-year deal with the Elasto Painters after both parties already agreed in principle on the new contract.

In light of the unfortunate incident, Rain or Shine management decided to put everything on hold.

“Katulad niyan, may nangyaring aksidente. Siyempre, you feel for the player, pero masisisi mo rin ba 'yung team?" said Marcial.

The Commissioner said if only Exciminiano sought the permission of his team, then everything wouldn’t come down to this.

Marcial cited a lot of players and teams in the past who advised his office prior to seeing action in unsanctioned games, recent of which were five-time MVP June Mar Fajardo and even another Rain or Shine stalwart in Beau Belga.

“Si June Mar tumawag ang San Miguel, pinapaalam siya dahil may charity game na inorganize. OK yun, especially kung charity yan,” he said.

“Si Beau nagpaalam din, maglalaro nga sa Dubai (with Mighty Sports). So kung dumaan naman sa management ng mother teams nila, wala naming problema.”

Still he cautioned players who engage in such practice.

“Alalay rin dapat sila, huwag naman yung go-hard. Alam mo naman sa basketball, one crossover, one rebound, one drive, one play ka lagi away from injury. Kaya dapat ingat din yung mga players sa ganyan,” Marcial added.

Exciminiano hasn’t sought the help of the PBA, according to Marcial, but vowed to extend assistance if ever the 31-year-old guard does so.