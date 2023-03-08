Calvin Abueva makes 5,000-point milestone game a memorable one for Magnolia

ÀNTIPOLO - Magnolia went on a third-quarter tear to escape the upset ax against Blackwater, 110-95, and line itself up for a possible Top 4 finish in the PBA Governors Cup eliminations.

Calvin Abueva stood at the forefront of the Hotshots' breakaway to lead the team on the day he became the newest member of the league's 5,000-point club.

Abueva finished with a season-high 27 points on 10-of-21 shooting, while adding 13 rebounds.

It was the third straight victory for Magnoli,a which finished it's elimination-round campaign with a 7-4 record after a flat 0-3 start.

The Hotshots also remained in contention for a Top 4 finish and a twice-to-beat advantage in the playoffs if the outcome of the rest of the eliminations matches go in their favor.

"I explained it to the boys na what we can control yun ang aming tatrabahuhin, which is the game today. And then whatever happens to the other teams, hindi na namin yun kontrolado," said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero.

"At least kung anuman ang ibigay sa amin sa playoffs, at least we have a chance because at the start of the conference were down 0-3 right away. And most of the people were doubting baka hindi kami umabot sa playoffs. But at least in the last eight games, were 7-1."

Abueva scored nine of his output in the third quarter where he joined Antonio Hester in outscoring the opposition, 37-16, to give the Hotshots their biggest lead at 85-61 with 53 seconds left to play in the period.

Hester finished with a 20-20 mark for the Hotshots with 22 points and 20 rebounds, while Russel Escoto added 17 points.

Blackwater finished its campaign by losing nine straight games to bow out with a 1-10 record.

Import Shawn Glover led the way for the Bossing with 22 points, while veteran JVee Casio finished with 20 spiked by a 6-of-13 shooting from beyond the arc.

Big man Ato Ular finished his rookie season with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The scores

Magnolia (110) -- Abueva 27, Hester 22, Escoto 17, Dela Rosa 14, Lee 9, Dionisio 8, Barroca 6, Jalalon 4, Corpuz 3, Ahanmisi 0, Wong 0.

Blackwater (95) -- Glover 22, Casio 20, Amer 16, Ular 12, Sena 6, Hill 6, Ayonayon 6, Ilagan 5, Suerte 2, Torralba 0, Rosario 0, Banal 0.

Quarterscores: 32-20; 48-45; 87-66; 110-95.