Here's how Marc Pingris took the news that Mayor Vico's a Ginebra fan

MARC Pingris admitted he isn’t aware that his brother in-law Vico Sotto, the hardworking mayor of Pasig City, is a certified Barangay Ginebra fan.

Not that he minds.

What the veteran PBA forward actually knows is that Sotto always watches him and the games of the Magnolia Hotshots.

“Hindi (ko alam), dahil madalas siya sa laro namin nanonood,” said Pingris with a hearty laugh

Sotto, according to Pingris, would sometimes even get his game tickets from him.

“Minsan (ako nagbibigay ng tickets). Pero minsan si Daddy (father in-law Vic Sotto) ang kumukuha ng tickets nila,” said the 38-year-old Pingris, husband of actress and TV host Danica Sotto, the half-sister of the Pasig City mayor.

In a recent interview with GMA Network’s Howie Severino, Sotto said basketball is his biggest hobby and professed his love for Barangay Ginebra, the longtime rival of Pingris and the Hotshots.

“Barangay Ginebra sa PBA,” the Pasig mayor said when asked if he has any favorite basketball teams in the NBA or locally. “Ka-Barangay tayo.”

“I am a fan of the game. I really enjoy the game. It’s my favorite sport, my favorite hobby.”

Pingris said he has no plans of teasing Sotto about his Ginebra affiliation.

“Hindi naman (kakantiyawan),” said the Magnolia star. “Pero mahilig naman talaga kasi si mayor sa basketball. Madalas manood sa PBA kasama sila Daddy.”

The Pozzorubio, Pangasinan native also validated that Sotto is a decent basketball player, having watched him in several pick-up games.

In many instances too, the brother in-laws would also play against each other.

“Oo (nakakalaro ko siya),” said Pingris. “Madalas ko rin siya mapanood sa Valle 5 dati noong hindi pa siya mayor.

“Minsan (napapanood) ko sa liga nakikipaglaro siya. Or minsan, mga laro-laro lang.”

Did he train his brother in-law, or at least gave him a couple of tips?

“Hindi, e,” was Pingris’ curt reply.

After openly admitting being a Ginebra fan, Mayor Vico better not expect any.