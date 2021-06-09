Marc Pingris has spoken to SMC about possible shift to coaching

MARC Pingris isn't closing the doors on a coaching stint in the future as he ends his playing career.

The nine-time PBA champion admitted in a SPIN Zoom In episode that he still wants to remain close to the game even if he's no longer playing and has broached the idea when he talked to San Miguel Corporation (SMC) sports director Alfrancis Chua.

"Nung pumunta ako sa kanya at nagpaalam din, nagpasalamat sa lahat ng tulong niya, sinabi ko yung balak ko, yung desisyon ko," he said. "Sabi ko sana balang araw, gusto kong tumulong sa team."

Chua did give Pingris an assurance that he will always have a place in the SMC organization whenever he chooses to pursue this next chapter.

"Sinabi naman niya na gagawin niya lahat para matulungan din o maipasok. Open naman ako kung bibigyan nila ako or may place ako sa team. Open ako sa ganun kung may pagkakataon makapasok," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Coaching or managerial positions have long been the logical next path for retired players, while the Purefoods franchise is also known for keeping former stalwarts under its umbrella.

A proof of that is the legendary Alvin Patrimonio, who continues to serve as the team manager for Magnolia.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

For now, though, Pingris' attention is locked on a farm up North that he is putting up with his family with the help of SMC.

However, the 39-year-old promised not to stay away from the limelight for too long and vowed to keep in touch with his fans through his social media accounts.

Continue reading below ↓

And when that time comes that he'd be ready to join the roster of coaches in the sidelines, Pingris said that he'll also be ready to trade his game jerseys for long sleeves and ties.

"Pwede naman," he said with a smile. "Kasi may dress code ang mga [coaches], so kailangan mong sumunod. Bagay naman sa akin siguro yan kasi tisoy ako."