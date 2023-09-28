Marc Pingris in talks with Blackwater for PBA comeback

SUDDENLY, Blackwater team owner Dioceldo Sy is facing a dilemma.

After initially offering Marc Pingris a job as big man's coach, Sy is now thinking of likewise giving the PBA great a spot in the Bossing's roster for the pro league's coming 48th season.

The idea came after Sy had a talk with the 41-year-old Pingris together with Blackwater coach Jeff Cariaso.

"We're just talking about him becoming our big man's coach when suddenly napunta yung usapan sa possible PBA comeback niya," related Sy.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Pingris, the so-called Pinoy Sakuragi who retired in the PBA in 2021 due to a recurring back injury, is currently playing for Imus in the MPBL and appears to be in tip-top shape.

"Sabi niya kung mala-lineup siya, magpapakundisyon pa siya ng husto for a month before the season starts," said Sy.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The league's new season won't kick off until Nov. 5, giving Pingris enough time to get into top shape if he so decides to make a comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

It was actually Cariaso who brought up the idea to have Pingris come in as big man's coach especially with the Bossing having young bigs like Ato Ular and rookies Christian David and Clifford Jopia.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph