Pingris had second thoughts about retiring after Vic Sotto chat

POPULAR comedian and TV host Vic Sotto was among those who tried to convince son in-law Marc Pingris not to retire yet from the PBA.

The 39-year-old Pingris said Sotto, known around showbiz circles by the nickname "Bossing," told him he can still play the game when he told him about his plan to finally walk away from the game he loves most.

“Actually nung sinabi ko ‘Dad, baka mag-retire na ako kasi kailangan kong asikasuhin yung business namin ni Danica, sabi niya, ‘No, huwag pa. Kaya mo pa,’” Ping recalled his short conversation with Sotto.

“Huwag ka munang mag-retire. Kayang-kaya mo pang maglaro.”

And for someone who Pingris holds in high esteem, he admitted having second thoughts about his retirement plan.

In the end, the Pozzorubio, Pangasinan native just listened to what his heart says.

“Sabi ko, ‘Dad, kailangan ko kasing mamili. Short term or long term. Alam ninyo naman ang panahon ngayon, kailangan kong mag-focus sa isang bagay,’” Pingris added.

“Pero sabi niya, ‘basta ako, gusto ko maglaro ka pa.”

Sotto, 67, has always been supportive of Pingris' playing career as he would be seen watching some of his previous games in the PBA live, or even during his stint with Gilas Pilipinas.

The 6-foot-4 Pingris, a nine-time champion with the San Miguel Corporation (SMC) group, announced his retirement this week in a pronouncement that took many by surprise.

Pingris’ wife Danica, the eldest daughter of Sotto with ex-partner Dina Bonnevie, was among those who shed tears on his decision to retire along with son Mic.

The former Gilas stalwart even admitted Mic couldn’t get over the fact that his father would no longer playing professional ball.

“Naapektuhan din yung anak ko na si Mic. Nagalit siya sa akin, nagdadabog,” he said.

But fathers know best as they say.

“Basta may promise ako kay Mic na balang araw gagawin ko,” Pingris said without elaborating.

