Pingris on heir apparent Abueva: 'Lumiit lang, pero same puso pa rin'

MARC Pingris doesn’t exactly see himself leaving Magnolia with Calvin Abueva around.

The newly-retired 39-year-old forward sees Abueva as the one who’s going to fill the role he played with the Hotshots.

Pingris said he’ll definitely miss playing the game, but doesn’t see the Hotshots missing his presence with the eccentric Abueva finally on board.

“At least parang hindi rin ako nawala kasi nandiyan naman si Calvin,” said the pride of Pozzorubio, Pangasinan.

“Lumiit nga lang, pero same puso pa rin."

Abueva was acquired by Magnolia in a trade with Phoenix for guard Chris Banchero and an exchange of picks in the last rookie draft.

The arrival of the 6-foot-2 player known as ‘The Beast’ created excitement within the Magnolia camp, with the potential of Abueva, former college teammate Ian Sangalang, and a healthy Pingris forming a formidable frontcourt for the team.

Unfortunately, that would no longer materialize with Pingris’ recent decision to retire from the PBA for good.

Pingris said he hasn’t had the opportunity to talk to Abueva personally about the role he’s about to embrace now that he’s already retired.

“Hindi pa kami nakapag-usap. Pag umayos na lahat, mag-usap kami ni Calvin,” he added.

Pingris and Abueva already gave a glimpse of what they can do together on court during their stint with Gilas Pilipinas in a partnership former coach Tab Baldwin referred to as ‘Team Kurimao.’

“Kailangan mag-combine daw yung energy and hustle namin, sa rebound, sa depensa,” Pingris said in a previous SPIN.ph interview during the national team’s campaign in the 2015 FIBA Asia Cup in Changsha, China.

“Kailangan namin magsanib puwersa. Kung ano meron siya, meron din ako, kailangan namin dalhin dito. Ayun, maganda naman yung tandem namin,” Abueva said in reply.

The two, ironically, previously served as the voices of Gilas Pilipinas, the ones who led in shouting the team’s famous battlecry ‘Laban Pilipinas’ shortly after every end of practices.