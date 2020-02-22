Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Vic Manuel, Kiefer Ravena given PBA go-signal to use jersey No. 24

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now

    VIC Manuel and Kiefer Ravena have more reasons to rejoice going to the PBA 45th season.

    The two star players were finally given the green light to change jersey numbers starting the season-opening Philippine Cup as a way of giving tribute to their basketball idol, the late Kobe Bryant.

    Both Manuel and Ravena will replace their old jersey numbers in favor of 24.


    Commissioner Willie Marcial said the players and mother ballclubs just have to advise the league earlier about their plans in order to make the proper adjustment just before the season opener.

    “I-notify lang nila ng mas maaga yung liga para mailagay sa official roster yung bagong jersey number nila,” said Marcial.

    The league chief added the PBA properties and mother ballclubs of Ravena and Manuel will have to coordinate together regarding the matter to make the necessary adjustments especially in the team merchandise.

    Manuel carried jersey No. 87 with the Aces as a tribute to his older daughter who was born August 7, while Ravena has been using No. 15 way back since his high school days.

