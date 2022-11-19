Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Nov 19
    PBA

    Manny Pacquiao graces Blow-by-Blow revival

    by from the wires
    Just now
    Blow-by-Blow
    Gerry Peñalosa is tasked to handle the logistics of putting up fights.
    PHOTO: Wendell Alinea

    MANNY Pacquiao relives his glorious years while fighting on local soil when the boxing great presides over the much-awaited return of Blow-by-Blow Sunday night at the Mandaluyong City College.

    Headlined by former youth amateur standout Criztian Pitt Laurente, the 64-round card makes a comeback after five years with the eight-division titleholder leading the way in bringing intense ring action to hardcore fight fans.

    Manny Pacquiao on Blow-by-Blow return

    “I am truly excited to be in the presence of these ambitious young fighters,” Pacquiao said on the eve of the slugfest.

    Pacquiao, the pride and joy of Blow-by-Blow during the height of its popularity in the 1990s, will be at ringside as the 43-year-old future Hall of Famer spearheads the call to resuscitate local boxing promotion.

    Two-time world champion Gerry Peñalosa has been tasked by Pacquiao to handle the logistics of putting up fights with the help of seasoned matchmaker Art Monis.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Pacquiao has grand plans for Blow-by-Blow, also being supported by the City of Mandaluyong, whose mayor Ben Abalos, is a longtime Pacquiao supporter and an avid boxing fan.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      “My decision to revive Blow-by-Blow is for the long run and I hope the public will join me in the search for the next Filipino boxing hero,” Pacquiao added.

      Watch Now

      In the main event, the unbeaten Laurente of General Santos City battles JR Magboo of Agoncillo, Batangas, for the vacant Philippine Boxing Federation super-featherweight crown.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      PBA Updates
      topicTim ConetopicJio JalalontopicTNT Tropang GigatopicMikey WilliamstopicTerrafirma DyiptopicBay Area Dragons
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Gerry Peñalosa is tasked to handle the logistics of putting up fights.
      PHOTO: Wendell Alinea

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again