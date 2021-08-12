'Mama's boy' June Mar Fajardo grieves over mother's death

JUNE Mar Fajardo is grieving over the loss of his mother Marites, who passed away in a local hospital on Wednesday, according to reports by SunStar Cebu, SuperBalita Cebu, and iNews.ph on their social media accounts.

The Fajardo family has yet to issue an official statement on the matter, although the six-time PBA MVP of San Miguel has changed the profile pictures in his social media accounts into a photo of a candle.

A source who requested not to be identified confirmed the veracity of the reports from Cebu to SPIN.ph.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Fajardo’s closeness with his mother is well-documented, with the six-time PBA MVP not once hesitating to admit being a ‘mama’s boy.’

Fajardo’s mother along with his father were in attendance when the San Miguel star received his sixth MVP crown last March 8, 2020 even after he sustained a fracture in his right tibia.

Self-confessed mama's boy

Fajardo once showed up in practice wearing a T-shirt that read #mamasboii in front and a photo of him with his mother on the back.

Fajardo also once surprised his mother with a brand new car.

“Sila lang naman ang aking motivation kaya ako nagsusumikap. Gusto ko silang bigyan ng magandang buhay, na di na nila iniisip ang pambayad sa kuryente at ibang gastusin,” said Fajardo during an acceptance speech of his 2019 MVP.

“Doon talaga takot ako sa mama ko,” Fajardo said in a separate interview. “Napapalo niya ako dati kasi pasaway din kasi mula noong elementary ako hanggang high school ako.”

Marites said June Mar hasn’t changed even with his many accolades of his career.

“Kahit ngayon na marami na siyang achievements sa buhay, siya pa rin ang June Mar noon. Hindi siya nagbabago,” said Marites in a 2019 interview.

