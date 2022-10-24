Malonzo says Scottie energy made his first 'Clasico' a memorable one

JAMIE Malonzo played in his very first Manila Clasico match up on Sunday and as crucial as his role was in Barangay Ginebra’s 103-97 win over Magnolia, the sophomore big man deflected the credit to reigning PBA MVP Scottie Thompson.

“To be honest, it’s Scottie’s team. He did a great job on this team. He had a lot of energy,” said Malonzo about Thompson.

The Ginebra guard did lead the team back from a 15-point, second-half deficit, firing nine of his 14 points in the fourth quarter as he teamed up with import Justin Brownlee in leading the Kings to their first win against their fierce rivals in the last three years.

Thompson added four rebounds, six assists, and shot 4-of-8 from the field in the team’s third win in five outings.

But Malonzo also had his share of of the limelight.

The Fil-Am forward led all locals with a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds while carrying the fight for the Kings when the Hotshots were making their big run in the second and third quarters.

“I’m just trying to stand in the way, trying to help the team as much as possible. I’m pretty happy with the way we played and the way we got the W. That was the main goal and we got that,” he said.

“Obviously, a big win for us. We want to come out and get this one for sure. Having a losing record is something that we doesn’t want.”

And yes, he did savor the moment of playing in a playoff atmosphere behind a Sunday crowd of 12,087 fans at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

“I knew it was going to be a lot of fun. There were a lot who showed love today so I appreciate it,” said Malonzo.

