Magsayo gets words of encouragement from Pacman ahead of WBC title fight

MARK Magsayo is getting the support he needed as he vies for his first world title on Sunday.

Mark Magsayo gets Pacman call

The unbeaten challenger received a call from the greatest Filipino fighter of all time as the legendary Manny Pacquiao wished the 26-year-old Magsayo good luck in his bid for the WBC featherweight crown of American Gary Russell Jr.

Pacquiao placed a video call on the Filipino just as Magsayo was preparing for the official presser of his match against Russell.

Magsayo (23-0, 16 KOs) is fighting out of MP Promotions, the promotional outfit owned by Pacquiao who signed the native of Tagbilaran, Bohol in 2020.

“Galingan mo, a, Tiwala lang sa Panginoon. Ang Panginoon ang makapag-bigay sa atin ng tagumpay,” said Pacquiao, the only fighter in the history of boxing to win world titles in eight divisions.

“God bless you. Dalhin mo rito ang korona.”

Magsayo appreciated the gesture made by the Filipino senator and acknowledged the support of the Philippine presidential aspirant many times.

Likewise, Pacquiao’s eldest son Jimuel is also in Atlantic City, New Jersey to watch and support Magsayo’s title bid.

MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons accompanied the young Pacquiao during the official weigh-in in which Russell initially went over the 126-lb limit. The champion went back an hour later and tipped the scales in his underwear at 125.5 pounds, the same weight of Magsayo.

Gibbons said Jimuel, who is also planning to launch a boxing career, will be at ringside of the Borgata Hotel to watch the fight.

