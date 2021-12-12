It’s Magnolia vs Terrafirma as Big Dome opens doors to PBA fans

TNT and Magnolia open their 2021 PBA Governors' Cup campaigns on Wednesday when the league returns to the Smart-Araneta Coliseum as it welcomes back fans.

The Tropang Giga go up against NLEX at 6 p.m. after the Hotshots take on Terrafirma at 3 p.m. in the league's first playdate at the Big Dome since March 8, 2020.

The PBA released the schedule of games for next week after the league got the clearance from Quezon City to open the venue to spectators for the first time after nearly two years.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

