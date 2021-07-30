Magnolia shrugs off Terrafirma rally to cruise to fourth win in row

MAGNOLIA turned back one Terrafirma rally after another to pull off a 105-83 win for a tight grip of the solo lead in the PBA Philippine Cup Friday.

Ian Sangalang finished with 18 points to lead five four other in double figures for the Hotshots, who remained unbeaten in four outings.

Lopsided the win may be, but the Hotshots had to survive a gallant stand by the Dyip, who rallied back from a huge 22-point deficit to threaten at 61-69 late in the third period.

Magnolia however, scored nine unanswered points bridging the third and fourth quarters to increase the lead back to 17.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Magnolia eventually enjoyed its biggest lead at 103-76.

“It’s all about our defense. Yun naman yung pinag-usapan naming. We want to respect this team, Terrafirma. That’s our proper mindset,” said coach Chito Victolero.

“We don’t want na mag-relax kami. Good thing yung mga bata, naa-adopt nila.”

Mark Barroca added 16 points, six rebounds, and five assists as Paul Lee was played sparingly due to an injury, while rookie Jerrick Ahanmisi had his breakout game with the Hotshots, scoring all of his 15 points in the fourth period, including 4-of-8 from three-point range.

“Medyo nagkaroon ng kaunting injury si Paul and as precautionary thing lang para hindi lumala (yung injury). Good thing nandiyan si Mark. Good thing nandiyan si Mark, and he’s a veteran,” added Victolero.

Terrafirma went down to its third straight loss despite a 25-point effort from Roosevelt Adams.

Juami Tiongson fired 19 points on 3-of-4 shooting from deep, while Aldrech Ramos with 10 points and five rebounds as the duo joined hands to make up for struggling rookie Joshua Munzon.

The top overall pick of the last draft, the 26-year-old Munzon was held to just five points on 2-of-9 shooting from the floor.

The scores

Magnolia (105) -- Sangalang 18, Barroca 16, Ahanmisi 15, Abueva 14, Corpuz 12, Jalalon 10, Lee 5, Dela Rosa 4, Brill 4, Dionisio 3, Pascual 2, De Leon 2, Reavis 0.

Terrafirma (83) -- Adams 25, Tiongson 19, Ramos 10, Batiller 7, Camson 6, Munzon 5, Cahilig 4, McCarthy 5, Calvo 2, Celda 0, Laput 0.

Quarterscores: 33-25; 58-37; 71-61; 105-83.

