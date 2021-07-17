Calvin Abueva haunts former team as Magnolia holds off Phoenix

THIS is why Magnolia traded for Calvin Abueva.

Displaying a bundle of energy, Abueva scored six straight points in the homestretch to help the Hotshots survive the Phoenix Fuel Masters in their PBA Philippine Cup showdown Saturday, 80-73.

Abueva, acquired by Magnolia in an off-season trade, torched his former team for 26 points while adding 10 rebounds that was the biggest difference in the tightly-fought game at the Ynares Sports Arena.

His split free throws and the offensive rebound after missing the second one with 18 seconds left clinched the win for Magnolia.

Nothing personal for Beast

"Trabaho kung trabaho," said Abueva when asked about going up against his ex-teammates.

"Bagay talaga siya sa amin," added coach Chito Victolero of 'The Beast.'

