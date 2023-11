MAGNOLIA Chicken Timplados routed NorthPort, 112-74, on Friday to stay unbeaten in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Magnolia vs NorthPort recap

The Hotshots took a 28-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, and led by as many as 38 points in the wire-to-wire victory.

Magnolia continued its winning streak to 3-0 to stay unbeaten.

