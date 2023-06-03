Corpuz, Laput show way as Magnolia nips NLEX in Bulacan to stay unbeaten

MAGNOLIA defeated NLEX, 103-97, to extend its unbeaten start to three games on Saturday in the PBA on Tour at the Baliwag Star Arena in Bulacan.

Magnolia vs NLEX PBA On Tour recap

Jackson Corpuz finished with 19 points, while James Laput notched another double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds as the Hotshots recorded another win in the preseason.

Jerrick Ahanmisi added 15 points and shot 5-of-9 from threes as the Hotshots took control of the contest after a 30-14 third quarter.

Magnolia later staved off a late rally by NLEX before getting the win with Jed Mendoza hitting a three with 12.5 seconds left to take a six-point lead.

Magnolia spoiled the debut of Ben Adamos in the PBA on Tour. Adamos, who was acquired by NLEX in a trade with Phoenix for Tzaddy Rangel and Reden Celda, had 18 points for the Road Warriors.

The Road Warriors remained winless in three games despite the return of Kevin Alas, who had 15 points in the contest.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The scores:

Magnolia 103 – Corpuz 19, Laput 18, Ahanmisi 15, Dela Rosa 12, Lee 12, Mendoza 8, Eriobu 7, Jalalon 6, Barroca 6, Tratter 0, Murrell 0.

NLEX 97 – Adamos 18, Trollano 15, Alas 15, Pascual 14, Rosales 8, Galanza 7, Doliguez 5, Miranda 3.

Quarters: 26-25; 45-53; 75-67; 103-97.