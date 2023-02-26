McDaniels clutch as Meralco ends Magnolia win streak at four

MERALCO pulled off a grind-out 86-84 win over Magnolia to snap the Hotshots’ four-game winning streak on Sunday in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Meralco vs Magnolia recap

KJ McDaniels hit the key free throws in end game while Paul Lee missed his final shot of the game as Meralco improved its record to 5-3.

The Bolts overcame the Hotshots after trailing, 84-82, coming back by nailing their free throws in the endgame.

McDaniels had 19 points and 15 rebounds, while Chris Newsome added 16 points for the Bolts, who also pulled off a defensive stand late in the game after the Hotshots missed their shots in the final minute.

“It turned out what we thought it would be,” said Meralco coach Norman Black about another tough win over Magnolia. “It wasn’t very pretty because both teams really rely a little bit on defense than they do on offense. We made amazing stops at the end of the game.

Down by one after missing a free throw, Newsome made up for it with a swipe against Calvin Abueva on a 3-on-1 Magnolia break, leading to McDaniels scoring two free throws to give Meralco an 85-84 lead.

The Bolts got a stop when Rome Dela Rosa failed to connect from a three-pointer. McDaniels got the rebound and nailed one free throw to settle the score with 6.9 seconds left.

Aaron Black added 13 points, while Bong Quinto had 12 points for Meralco in a huge win as the Bolts will still have Barangay Ginebra, Converge, and Phoenix on their schedule in their bid to enter the quarterfinals.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Antonio Hester had 23 points and 15 rebounds, but suffered his first defeat as a Magnolia import. Lee had 18 but missed the game-tying shot in the final play.

Both teams had double-digit leads with Meralco taking a 37-24 lead, only for Magnolia to respond and built a 61-49 advantage in the third.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The scores:

Meralco 86 – McDaniels 19, Newsome 16, Black 13, Quinto 12, Hodge 8, Maliksi 7, Caram 5, Banchero 4, Almazan 2, Jose 0.

Magnolia 84 – Hester 23, Lee 18, Jalalon 11, Barroca 11, Abueva 10, Dela Rosa 5, Escoto 4, Reavis 2, Corpuz 0, Ahanmisi 0, Dionisio 0.

Quarters: 20-18; 37-39; 63-71; 86-84.