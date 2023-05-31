Barroca comes up clutch as Magnolia nips Converge for back-to-back wins

MARK Barroca drained a jumper with 40.3 seconds left and Magnolia Chicken Timplados defeated Converge, 99-95, in their nailbiting PBA on Tour clash on Wednesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Magnolia vs Converge PBA On Tour recap

Barroca’s jumper enabled Magnolia to grab a 96-95 lead after momentarily conceding the advantage to Converge despite taking a 14-point gap at the end of the game.

Barroca also hit two free throws with 8.5 seconds left to grab a three-point lead. Jerrick Balanza missed Converge’s final three of the game that would have sent the game into overtime.

Magnolia improved its record to 2-0 in the PBA exhibition series, while Converge dropped to 1-1.

Paul Lee had 21 points including five threes to go along with six assists, while Jed Mendoza had 14 points for the Hotshots. Barroca had 14 points and seven assists for Magnolia, which once held a 62-48 lead before Converge made the exhibition game interesting.

Jerrick Ahanmisi had 12 points, while James Laput had eight points and 10 rebounds for Magnolia, which is still resting Calvin Abueva, Ian Sangalang, Jio Jalalon, and Russel Escoto.

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero is happy that the Hotshots and even the FiberXers were able to experience a close game in the preseason series.

“It’s good for both teams that we have this kind of game. Both teams gave their best and I think sa aming dalawa, at least nag-gain kami parehas,” said Victolero.

Kevin Racal finished with 22 points and shot 4-of-5 from threes, while Jerrick Balanza had 20 points for Converge, which missed Adrian Wong and Aljun Melecio in the contest.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The scores:

Magnolia 99 – Lee 21, Mendoza 14, Ahanmisi 12, Barroca 12, Tratter 8, Eriobu 8, Laput 8, Corpuz 6, Murrell 6, Dela Rosa 4.

Converge 95 – Racal 22, Balanza 20, Nieto 18, Teng 8, Stockton 7, Arana 6, Ebona 5, Mendoza 5, Ambohot 4, Guinto 0.

Quarters: 22-14; 45-35; 71-64; 99-95.