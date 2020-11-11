Magnolia rips Blackwater entering playoffs, gets possible shot at rival Ginebra

MAGNOLIA captured its sixth consecutive victory to close the elimination round with a 95-80 win over Blackwater on Wednesday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

The Hotshots finished the eliminations on a high with a 7-4 win-loss record, but, despite their hot streak, could end up at either seventh or eighth depending on the result of the fourth and final match of the day between Rain or Shine and Phoenix Super LPG.

Magnolia will face either TNT or Phoenix Super LPG if ends up at No. 7, while the Hotshots will take on rivals and top-seed Barangay Ginebra if it finishes at No. 8.

A win by Rain or Shine against Phoenix Super LPG will drop Magnolia to the eighth spot but Magnolia coach Chito Victolero still likes the position of the team heading into the playoffs.

“We gave emphasis sa proper mindset. We need to respect the game. No matter what happened, we have to respect the game. Ito ang nagbigay sa amin ng job. Ito ang nagbigay sa amin kung bakit kami nandito. We want to go hard every game and we need to win every game.

Continue reading below ↓

“Going into the playoffs, kung sino man makatapat namin, pagtatrabahuan namin. We will try to prepare hard,” said Victolero.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ian Sangalang had 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Hotshots used a 9-0 run to close the first period to pull away from the wire-to-wire contest.

Chris Banchero added 14 points, and rookie Aris Dionisio also played extended minutes and added 12 points, four rebounds, and three blocks for Magnolia.

Mark Barroca was one of five Hotshots who scored in double figures.

Continue reading below ↓

Blackwater succumbed to its eighth straight loss for a 2-9 win-loss slate in a season that saw the Elite lose Paul Desiderio due to a ‘personal matter’ and a player becoming a ‘probable case’ inside the PBA bubble.

KG Canaleta had 14 points, and Don Trollano added 13 points and 10 rebounds in the defeat.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The scores:

Magnolia 95 – Sangalang 17, Banchero 14, Dionisio 12, Barroca 11, Lee 10, Dela Rosa 9, Jalalon 8, Melton 3, Abundo 3, Corpuz 2, Reavis 2, Calisaan 2, Saitanan 2.

Blackwater 80 – Canaleta 14, Trollano 13, Sumang 9, Dario 8, Belo 8, Gabriel 8, Dennison 6, Tolomia 4, Escoto 4, Magat 3, Salem 3, Golla 0.

Quarters: 32-14; 48-36; 73-56; 95-80.





___

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.