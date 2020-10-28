Blackwater to miss second game in a row as match vs Magnolia postponed

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY - Blackwater will miss its second straight game in the PBA Philippine Cup after its scheduled game against Magnolia Wednesday was postponed at the last minute.

The move according to the league was made pending the approval of the IATF.

Blackwater had one of its player emerge as a suspected case, but has since been considered false positive after testing negative in both antigen and confirmatory RT-PCR tests.

He remains in isolation though at the New Clark City quarantine facility.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Blackwater team had tested negative.

This marks the second time the Elite's scheduled games has been moved. Their game against Rain or Shine Sunday was cancelled the moment one of their players tested positive.

