Magnolia atones for collapse vs Meralco with rout of Blackwater

MAGNOLIA made sure there won't be another major endgame collapse this time.

Magnolia vs Blackwater recap

The Hotshots poured in the heat from the second quarter onwards and cruised to a 94-78 win over Blackwater and get back on the right track in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Mark Barroca and Ian Sangalang showed the way with 16 points each, Paul Lee with 15, and two others finished in double figures for Magnolia in the win that somehow erased the stigma of the team's 95-94 heartbreaking loss against Meralco two days ago at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym.

The Hotshots improved to a 5-1 record overall for a share of second place.

Blackwater's sixth straight loss (0-6) now tied the franchise's longest losing streak at 14 games dating back from last year when the Bossing lost their last eight outings in the Philippine Cup bubble.

"Naging motivation namin yun. Ayaw na naming mangyari yun ulit," said Barroca, referring to the loss against the Bolts where the Hotshots failed to protect a 13-point lead in the final two minutes and lost.

"Dinala namin (motivation) yun dito sa game, baka mawalan kami ng kumpiyansa. So nag usap-usap kami na kung ano yung positive na nangyari doon, dadalhin namin yun sa mga next games namin," Barroca added.

The Hotshots found themselves trailing the Bossing early on as they stared at a 10-20 deficit behind Blackwater's torrid three-point shooting.

But they settled down in the second period and began hitting their shots, eventually taking with them a 44-41 lead at the break.

It was all Magnolia in the second half as Blackwater suddenly turned cold from the outside, allowing the Hotshots to enjoy as much as a 19-point lead twice, the last at 70-51.

Calvin Abueva had a quiet double-double for Magnolia with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while rookie Jerick Ahanmisi shot 4-of-9 from the field for 12 points.

"We have that sense of urgency to bounce back hard in this game," said coach Chito Victolero. "Alam naman nila (Hotshots) yun that this is a very important game for us that's why we have that sense of urgency."

Kelly Nabong came away with a double-double for Blackwater with 19 points and 14 rebounds, while going 2-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Mike Tolomia was the onyl other Bossing in double figures with 16 points.

Blackwater's 14-game losing streak is also the most by any team since the KIA franchise lost 17 straight outings bridging the 2017 Commissioner's Cup all the way to the 2018 Philippine Cup.

The scores:

Magnolia (94) - Barroca 16, Sangalang 16, Abueva 14, Ahanmisi 7, Lee 15, Jalalon 7, Corpuz 6, Brill 2, Dela Rosa 4, Reavis 2, Pascual 0.

Blackwater (78) - Nabong 19, Tolomia 16, Amer 9, Daquioag 8, Paras 6, Cruz 6, Channel 6, Enciso 5, Escoto 2, Golla 1, Desiderio 0, Dennison 0, Torralba 0.

Quarterscores: 22-26; 44-41;70-57;94-78.

