Magnolia trying out Muyang, Santillan, Adamos, Laput ahead of draft

MAGNOLIA may have secured its frontline, signing Rafi Reavis and Kyle Pascual to contract extensions, while reserving one spot for Marc Pingris in a loaded rotation that also has Ian Sangalang, Jackson Corpuz, and Aris Dionisio.

But that doesn’t mean the Hotshots don’t have room for more bigs.

The Hotshots are trying out Larry Muyang, Santi Santillan, Ben Adamos, and James Laput next week to gauge the four top rookie big men prospects ahead of the PBA draft on March 14.

But more than who they like, the Hotshots are looking at who will still be available when it’s their turn to pick at No. 10 the first round.

“Tingnan lang natin kung sino aabot sa amin,” Hotshots coach Chito Victolero said over the phone on Saturday.

The Hotshots initially owned the No. 6 pick, but they included the selection, along with their second-round pick at No. 18 overall, in the trade package that got them Calvin Abueva from Phoenix.

Victolero said the four draft prospects will undergo swab testing for COVID-19 on Monday. Getting negative results will allow them to join workouts on Tuesday, giving the coaching staff two to three days to take a look at them.

Victolero said the Hotshots are also scheduling a workout for guard prospects the following week.

