FOR Magnolia fans, May 10 will be a red-letter day in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Beloved star and veteran Peter June Simon is going to be honored by the only franchise he played for in his 14-year PBA career when his jersey No. 8 is retired in a special ceremony at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The event will be made even more memorable as the Hotshots battle longtime rival Barangay Ginebra in their first meeting for the new season.

The Hotshots were trying to keep the occasion a secret until days leading to the so-called ‘Manila Classico,’ but obviously were preempted when Simon said the season is going to be his farewell tour during the recent PBA Media Day.

“Sa kanya dapat yun,” said Magnolia team governor Rene Pardo, referring to the decision of Simon, who will turn 40 this coming June, to formally announce his retirement.

“On our part, we’re going to retire his jersey on the day of ‘Manila Classico.’"

PHOTO: kiev iz kresta

The new season marks Simon’s 17th year with the Purefoods franchise, tying him for the longest tenure with the team with the legendary Alvin Patrimonio.

Pardo is proud of having seen Simon suit up for the team during that stretch under his watch.

“Nasubaybayan ko yang bata sa simula pa lang,” said the Magnolia official.

Simon began his career with Purefoods in 2004 as a free agent after being a lowly 43rd overall pick (fifth round) by Sta. Lucia in the 2001 PBA draft out of University of Mindanao.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

He did find his niche with the team where he won a total of eight championships including a grand slam in 2014, while once forming part of the ballclub’s so-called ‘Big 3’ along with two-time MVP James Yap and Marc Pingris.

Simon was also an eight-time All-Star, who won the MVP honor in the 2008 All-Star game, and was named to the Second Mythical Team in 2014.

A two-time Mr. Quality Minutes (2008 and 2014) awardee by the PBA Press Corps, Simon stunned a star-studded field when he ruled the Three-Point shootout event of the 2019 All-Star weekend.

Last year, he also tied the knot with longtime girlfriend, 2018 Bb. Pilipinas-Supranational Jehza Huelar.

Simon is the fifth PBA veteran to be playing his last season this year along with NLEX’s Asi Taulava and Cyrus Baguio, Sonny Thoss of Alaska, and Harvey Carey of TnT Katropa.